Deals worth $11.3 billion struck in first six months of 2017

The first six months of 2017 witnessed deals worth a total of $11.33 billion. Marquee transactions such as the $1.4 billion investment in Flipkart by Tencent, eBay and Microsoft, the $1.4 billion investment by SoftBank in Paytm parent One97 Communications, and a $951 million stake acquisition in Bharti Infratel by KKR and Canadian Pension fund CPPIB topped the list. Public listings also saw strong activity in the first half of the year, led by the initial public offerings (IPOs) of IRB InvIT Fund ($783.5 million) and India Grid Trust ($348.8 million).