Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Companies
Last Published: Mon, Aug 21 2017. 06 30 PM IST

Ajay Vipin Nanavati is new Syndicate Bank chairman

The appointments committee of the cabinet has approved Ajay Vipin Nanavati’s appointment as non-official director/non-executive chairman in Syndicate Bank for three years
PTI
In 2015, the government had bifurcated the posts of chairman and managing director in PSBs like Syndicate Bank. Photo: Mint
In 2015, the government had bifurcated the posts of chairman and managing director in PSBs like Syndicate Bank. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Ajay Vipin Nanavati was on Monday appointed as the chairman of Syndicate Bank.

The appointments committee of the cabinet has approved his appointment as non-official director/non-executive chairman in Syndicate Bank for three years, according to an order issued by the department of personnel and training.

In 2015, the government had bifurcated the posts of chairman and managing director in public sector banks. While the chairman became responsible for overall policy directions, the managing director and chief executive officer became the executive head, accountable for day-to-day functioning of the bank.

First Published: Mon, Aug 21 2017. 06 30 PM IST
Topics: Syndicate Bank Ajay Vipin Nanavati new chairman public sector banks PSUs

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Share