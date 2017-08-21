Ajay Vipin Nanavati is new Syndicate Bank chairman

In 2015, the government had bifurcated the posts of chairman and managing director in PSBs like Syndicate Bank. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Ajay Vipin Nanavati was on Monday appointed as the chairman of Syndicate Bank.

The appointments committee of the cabinet has approved his appointment as non-official director/non-executive chairman in Syndicate Bank for three years, according to an order issued by the department of personnel and training.

In 2015, the government had bifurcated the posts of chairman and managing director in public sector banks. While the chairman became responsible for overall policy directions, the managing director and chief executive officer became the executive head, accountable for day-to-day functioning of the bank.