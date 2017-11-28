Coal India to raise executive salaries at a cost of Rs800 crore
Coal India will pay its executives about Rs800 crore in salary rises retroactive from January this year, interim chairman Gopal Singh said
New Delhi: Coal India Ltd, the world’s largest coal miner, will pay its executives about Rs800 crore ($124.08 million) in salary rises retroactive from January this year, interim chairman Gopal Singh told Reuters.
The pay increase, which was approved by the board last week, comes over a month after the company approved a rise in the salaries of its workers, costing Rs5,600 crore over five years.
The company employs more than 300,000 people, about 18,000 of whom are executives. Reuters
First Published: Tue, Nov 28 2017. 04 01 PM IST
