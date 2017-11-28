 Coal India to raise executive salaries at a cost of Rs800 crore - Livemint
Last Published: Tue, Nov 28 2017. 04 01 PM IST

Coal India to raise executive salaries at a cost of Rs800 crore

Coal India will pay its executives about Rs800 crore in salary rises retroactive from January this year, interim chairman Gopal Singh said
Sudarshan Varadhan
Coal India employs more than 300,000 people, about 18,000 of whom are executives. Photo: AFP
Coal India employs more than 300,000 people, about 18,000 of whom are executives. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: Coal India Ltd, the world’s largest coal miner, will pay its executives about Rs800 crore ($124.08 million) in salary rises retroactive from January this year, interim chairman Gopal Singh told Reuters.

The pay increase, which was approved by the board last week, comes over a month after the company approved a rise in the salaries of its workers, costing Rs5,600 crore over five years.

The company employs more than 300,000 people, about 18,000 of whom are executives. Reuters

First Published: Tue, Nov 28 2017. 04 01 PM IST
