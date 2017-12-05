 ADB approves $583 million loan to Reliance Power project - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion Elections 2017 LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Companies
Last Published: Tue, Dec 05 2017. 02 49 PM IST

ADB approves $583 million loan to Reliance Power project

ADB approves debt financing and partial risk guarantees totalling $583 mn to develop Reliance Power’s 750 MW power plant and LNG terminal project in Bangladesh
PTI
At 12.19pm, Reliance Power shares were trading 0.41% lower at Rs36.60 on BSE, while the Sensex was down 0.35% to 32,753.93 points. Photo: Bloomberg
At 12.19pm, Reliance Power shares were trading 0.41% lower at Rs36.60 on BSE, while the Sensex was down 0.35% to 32,753.93 points. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Reliance Power Ltd on Tuesday said Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved debt financing and partial risk guarantees totalling $583 million to develop its 750 MW power plant and LNG terminal project in Bangladesh.

“The board of Asian Development Bank has approved debt financing and partial risk guarantees totalling $583 million (approx Rs3,748 crore) for 750 MW LNG based combined cycle power plant and LNG Terminal project being developed by the company’s subsidiaries in Bangladesh,” the company said in a BSE filing.

The project, which includes a power generation facility to be located in Meghnaghat near Dhaka and an LNG terminal near Kutubdia Island south of Chittagong, will significantly increase power generation and improve energy infrastructure in Bangladesh, ADB said.

Total project cost is approximately $1 billion.

At 12.19pm, Reliance Power shares were trading 0.41% lower at Rs36.60 on BSE, while the Sensex was down 0.35% to 32,753.93 points.

Reliance Group companies have sued HT Media Ltd, Mint’s publisher, and nine others in the Bombay high court over a 2 October 2014 front-page story that they have disputed. HT Media is contesting the case.

First Published: Tue, Dec 05 2017. 12 34 PM IST
Topics: Reliance Power ADB Power Plant LNG Terminal Asian Development Bank

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share