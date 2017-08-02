Wal-Mart India appoints Devendra Chawla as chief operating officer

Devendra Chawla had last month resigned from Future Consumer, a part of Kishore Biyani-led Future Group, where he was the CEO. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Wal-Mart India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of US-based Wal-Mart Stores Inc., on Wednesday said it has appointed Devendra Chawla as chief operating officer and executive vice president.

Chawla had last month resigned from Future Consumer, a part of Kishore Biyani-led Future Group, where he was the CEO.

In his new role at the retail giant, he will lead merchandising, marketing, and omni channel functions for Wal-mart India’s cash and carry business, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the appointment, Wal-Mart India president and CEO Krish Iyer said: “With this appointment, we are well positioned to better serve our customers while strengthening our overall business.”

Chawla, who brings with him 22 years of experience in retail, FMCG, merchandising, operations and brand management, will report to Iyer.