Deals Buzz: Motilal Oswal Private Equity’s realty arm raises Rs1,000 crore

Mumbai: Mint brings to you your daily dose of top deals reported by newsrooms across the country.

Motilal Oswal PE’s realty arm raises Rs1,000 crore

Motilal Oswal Real Estate (MORE), the real estate arm of Motilal Oswal Private Equity (MOPE), has raised over Rs1,000 crore for its third real estate fund and plans to invest the money in structured debt and mezzanine transactions across the six top Indian cities. IREF III has committed 70% of its capital across total 12 transactions in these markets and is likely to be fully committed by the end of current financial year, reports The Economic Times citing people close to the development. Read more

Brookfield in talks to acquire Madhucon’s road projects

Canadian asset manager Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is in talks with infrastructure company Madhucon Projects Ltd to acquire toll roads worth up to Rs2,000 crore (approximately $300 million), reports Mint citing two people aware of the development. Brookfield, which entered India in 2015 through the purchase of road assets of Gammon India Ltd, has been an active infrastructure investor in India with focus on roads, renewable power, telecom towers and real estate assets. Brookfield manages assets worth over $200 billion globally. Read more

Sixth Sense plans second fund, distribution platform

Venture capital firm Sixth Sense Ventures is planning to launch a second fund of Rs250 crore by next month, founder Nikhil Vora said, reports Mint. Vora, a former managing director at IDFC Securities and its co-head of research, launched Sixth Sense in 2013 to make early-stage investments in consumer-focused companies. Sixth Sense raised Rs125 crore for its first, seven-year rupee fund. Read more

Tata Motors boosts war chest for luxury car deals

Jaguar Land Rover, the luxury car unit of Tata Motors Ltd, is scouting for acquisitions of international automakers amid rising competition in the industry, reports Bloomberg citing people with knowledge of the matter. The company has been holding internal discussions on buying other brands to diversify the range of vehicles it sells, the people said. Read more

Thomas Cook to acquire forex, travel units of Tata Capital

Travel services firm Thomas Cook (India) Ltd on Monday said its board has agreed to acquire two units of Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd, reports Mint. The two subsidiaries are Tata Capital Forex Ltd, which provides services related to foreign exchange, and TC Travel and Services Ltd, which provides travel services. Read more

Canada pension fund grants $1 billion for India investment

Not all foreign funds are balking at Indian equities -spooked by rich valuations, slow corporate earnings or at the growing prospects of interest rate hikes in the US. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), the most active Canadian investor in India, has just reaffirmed its commitment, by allocating a dedicated $1-billion corpus, exclusively for public market investments, reports The Economic Times citing multiple sources aware of the matter. Read more

Mankind Pharma plans fund raising, looking to sell 15% stake

Delhi based Mankind Pharma, one of India’s top pharmaceutical companies and maker of leading brands like Manforce condoms, PregaNews & Unwanted 72 is eyeing a mega fund raising round, multiple sources familiar with ongoing negotiations told ET on the condition of anonymity. Read more

Edelweiss ARC revives Karaikal Port, plans LNG terminal to monetise operations

India’s largest asset reconstruction company, Edelweiss ARC, which took over 97% debt of the company in 2015, has plans to set up a LNG terminal to monetise the operations of Karaikal Port, extending the wait for PE investors planning to exit as stake sale plans for the port have being shelved, reports ET citing sources close to the development. Read more

Multilateral deal on HIV treatment to boost Aurobindo Pharma’s business

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd’s HIV drugs business is set to receive a boost from the latest multilateral agreement to provide a new class of anti-retroviral (ARV) treatment to low-and middle-income countries. Hyderabad-based Aurobindo is one of only two suppliers of these drugs for the initiative, reports Mint. Aurobindo’s ARV business, which accounts for 7% of total revenue, has been under pressure for the past one year. This agreement likely signals a revival. Read more