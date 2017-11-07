Lupin shares plunge 18% after US FDA issues warning letter to Goa, Indore plants

Lupin shares plunged 18% after the news. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: Drug maker Lupin Ltd said on Tuesday that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning letter to its manufacturing facilities at Goa and Indore for violation of good manufacturing practices (GMP).

Shares of the company plunged 18% on the news. At 2:10pm, the stock was down 17.2% at Rs856.90 on the BSE, while benchmark Sensex index was down 0.9% at 33,395.03 points.

Lupin had received Form 483 from the US drug regulator for its Goa unit on 7 April this year with three observations of quality lapses, and for Indore or Pithampur unit II on 19 May with six observations.

The FDA issues a Form 483 after a site inspection, if its investigators spot any condition that in their judgement may constitute a violation of the US Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related acts.

In a stock exchange filing, the company said it had responded to all the observations made by US FDA.

“We are deeply disappointed to have received this outcome. While there will be no disruption to existing product supplies from either of these locations, there will likely be a delay in new product approvals from these two facilities,” Lupin said.

“We plan to address the concerns raised by the US FDA expeditiously and will work with the US FDA to resolve these issues at the earliest,” the company said.

Both plants put together would be contributing at least 40% to Lupin’s sales and hence this warning letter will have a big impact, said a Mumbai-based analyst, requesting anonymity, adding that more clarity will emerge once details of the warning letter are out in public.

“The Goa facility is the most important facility with the highest pending approvals. This is a big negative for the company... The warning letter will not only delay new approvals, thus impacting US revenues, but also increase remediation cost that will put pressure on margins. We will revisit our earnings estimates,” brokerage firm Edelweiss Securities said in a note on Tuesday.

The US market accounted for about 48% of the company’s total sales of Rs17,119.8 crore in financial year 2016-17.