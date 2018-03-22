Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes in Facebook data breach case

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has outlined steps to protect user data in light of privacy scandal perpetrated by Cambridge Analytica. Photo: Reuters

Breaking his silence on the Facebook data breach, CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted to mistakes on Wednesday, and outlined steps to protect user data in light of privacy scandal.

“We have a responsibility to protect your data, and if we can’t then we don’t deserve to serve you,” said Zuckerberg in a Facebook post regarding the Cambridge Analytica scandal. “I’ve been working to understand exactly what happened and how to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

“The good news is that the most important actions to prevent this from happening again today we have already taken years ago. But we also made mistakes, there’s more to do, and we need to step up and do it,” he added.