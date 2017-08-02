Deals Buzz: Softbank Vision Fund in talks to invest $2 billion in Flipkart
Softbank Vision fund in talks to invest $2 billion in Flipkart
SoftBank Vision Fund, the $100-billion fund floated by SoftBank chief Masayoshi Son to invest in technology companies, is in talks with India’s largest e-commerce marketplace, Flipkart, to invest $2 billion, reports Business Standard. The deal was largely being seen as a way to acquire a small stake in Flipkart, while also eliminating any competition that might hurt the company in its fight with Amazon. Read more
Nirmal raises Rs570 crore debt finance from L&T Finance
Property developer Nirmal has raised Rs570 crore of debt financing from L&T Finance Holdings Ltd and signed a joint development agreement with L&T Realty Ltd for a residential project in suburban Mumbai, reports Mint. Nirmal has raised the debt from L&T Finance to repay Rs400 crore to Kotak Realty Fund, part of the Kotak Mahindra Group, which is exiting the project. Read more
Indorama in talks to acquire Haldia unit of Tata Chemicals
Indonesia-based Indorama Corp., led by the S.P. Lohia family, is in advanced talks to acquire the Haldia fertilizer unit of Tata Chemicals Ltd for upwards of Rs1,000 crore, reports Mint citing two people aware of the development. The transaction is part of Tata group’s overall strategy of exiting or capping investments in certain businesses. Read more
South East Asia attracts Indian solar firms due to dollar denominated tariffs
Given the record-low tariffs and off take uncertainties in India’s solar energy sector, domestic developers are scouting for opportunities in the immediate neighbourhood and South-East Asia. One attraction: The dollar-denominated electricity tariffs they stand to earn there, reports Mint. India had earlier explored awarding projects on dollar-denominated tariff but later abandoned the idea. Read more
SSG capital plans to buy distressed assets in India
SSG Capital Management, an Asia-focused special situations investment firm founded by former Lehman Brothers Inc. executives, is planning an investment vehicle in India to buy distressed assets in the country, reports Mint citing two people aware of the development. SSG is currently one of the most active investors in the Indian distressed assets space. Read more
Seed funding slows in Silicon Valley: A blow for start-ups
The bloom is off seed funding, the business of providing money to brand-new start-ups, as investors take a more measured approach to financing emerging US technology companies, says Reuters report. The slowdown comes despite an explosion of interest by wealthy individuals and foreign investors looking to park money in the next big thing. Read more
Reliance Nippon hires Nomura, CLSA, JM financial to manage IPO
Reliance Nippon life asset management limited (formerly Reliance Capital Asset Management Ltd) India’s third largest mutual fund manager has shortlisted investment banks to manage its initial public offerings (IPO), reports Mint, citing two people aware of the development. Read more
Clix Capital may buy Religare shares in housing finance firm
Clix Capital, the commercial lending and leasing company run by former GE India executives Promod Bhasin and Anil Chawla, is likely to buy Religare Housing Development Finance from Religare Enterprises for about Rs600 crore, reports Economic Times. The holding company, RHC Holding, is engaged with various suitors to divest the stake in Fortis or SRL Diagnostics. Read more
Azim Premji trusts to get Rs5,000 crore from Wipro’s buyback
Billionaire Azim Premji’s two philanthropic arms, Azim Premji Philanthropic Initiatives Pvt. Ltd (APPI) and Azim Premji Trust (APT), stand to receive at least Rs5,000 crore from Wipro Ltd’s proposed Rs11,000 crore share buyback, reports Mint. Last year, in June, both APPI and APT got Rs1,963 crore from Wipro’s Rs2,500 crore share repurchase. Read more
RMZ in talks with CPPIB and Qatar investment to raise $1 billion
RMZ, one of India’s largest office space developers, is in talks with Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and existing shareholder Qatar Investment Authority to raise about $1 billion to expand its asset portfolio through acquisitions, reports The Times of India. Read more
