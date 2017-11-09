Qubole raises $25 million from Singtel Innov8, Harmony Partners

Qubole Data Service is compatible with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Cloud.

New Delhi: Big data and analytics start-up Qubole said Thursday it has raised $25 million in a strategic investment jointly led by Singtel Innov8 and Harmony Partners to expand in Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

Existing investors Charles River Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Norwest Venture Partners and Institutional Venture Partners also infused funds, which takes the total capital raised by the company to $75 million.

Started in 2011, Qubole is headquartered in Santa Clara, California and has offices in Bengaluru and Singapore. It provides enterprises a Saas (software-as-a-service) platform to analyze their data stored (or fed almost everyday) on cloud servers.

The platform—Qubole Data Service – is compatible with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Cloud. Its clients include Autodesk, Lyft, Samsung and Under Armour, and Ola Cabs, Saavn and Indix in India.

Companies usually store data on cloud from one of the popular third-party providers mentioned above, but need other platforms to manage and analyze this data. Qubole provides a layer of analytics and optimization for data fed to the cloud servers.

The company will use the funds for expansion in Asia-Pacific region, that will be spearheaded from its sales office in Singapore led by co-founder and CTO Joydeep Sen Sarma.

Qubole also announced the appointments of Kevin Kennedy as chief operating officer and Mohit Bhatnagar as a senior vice president for product.

“APAC has become a hotbed for big data, artificial intelligence and machine learning talent, and Qubole already services customers across India, including Ola Cabs, Saavn and Indix. With Singtel Innov8’s support, Qubole looks to expand its presence across South East Asia including India, Australia and Singapore,” the company read.

Singtel Innov8 is the venture capital arm of Singapore’s largest telecommunications company Singtel Group.

“There is a significant opportunity for big data in the Asia Pacific region. Qubole makes it easy for enterprises to access best-in-class analytics for quicker, more accurate decision making in a cost efficient way,” said Punit Chiniwalla, senior director, Singtel Innov8.

Qubole currently employs 240 people in offices across California, India, and Singapore.

Co-founders Ashish Thusoo and Sarma launched the company in 2011. The duo were earlier part of building and leading the original Facebook Data Service Team from 2007-2011 during which they authored many prominent data industry tools including the Apache Hive Project, according to Quoble’s website.