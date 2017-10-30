IDFC-Shriram merger called off over differences in valuation

IDFC and Shriram announced their merger plan on 8 July, agreeing on a 90-day exclusivity period to complete the due diligence process. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: IDFC Ltd and Shriram Group on Monday called off their planned merger following differences over valuation.

In a notification to stock exchanges, IDFC said that despite best efforts IDFC Group and Shriram Group have not been able to reach common ground on a mutually acceptable swap ratio for the merger. “Accordingly both parties have agreed to call off discussions on a potential merger and the exclusivity period pursuant to the CES agreement entered into between the concerned parties stands terminated with immediate effect,” the notification said.

Mint had reported on Monday that IDFC and Shriram are likely to terminate the exclusivity agreement, increasing the likelihood of the merger deal being called off.

IDFC and Shriram had announced their merger plan on 8 July, agreeing to a 90-day exclusivity period to complete the due diligence process. The exclusivity period was later extended until 8 November. Under a three-tiered structure, the retail arm Shriram City Union Finance Ltd was to be merged with IDFC Bank Ltd; Shriram Transport Finance would become a fully owned unit of IDFC and be delisted; and IDFC would also become the holding company for the Shriram Group’s insurance businesses.

But the talks failed following valuation concerns raised by some IDFC shareholders, including Enam Holdings Pvt. Ltd and Sipadan Investments (Mauritius) Ltd, a unit of Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd.

Some IDFC shareholders were demanding a valuation that is at a 60% premium to the current market value of the company, fearing a diminution of their holdings in the merged entity. Khazana and Enam hold around 15% in IDFC while the government holds another 16.4%.

On Monday, IDFC Ltd shares closed 2.68% down at Rs61.70 while Shriram City Union Finance gained 1.93% to close at Rs2,186.25 on BSE. The benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.33% higher at 33,266.16 points.