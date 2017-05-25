Indian Oil Q4 net profit jumps 85%

New Delhi: Indian Oil Corp said on Thursday net profit rose 85% in the fourth quarter, in line with analysts’ expectations, as revenue from operations grew.

India’s top refiner said profit came in at 37.21 billion rupees ($576.45 million) in the quarter ended 31 March, compared with 20.06 billion rupees a year earlier.

Revenue from operations jumped 24% to 1.22 trillion rupees.

Analysts on average expected March-quarter net profit of 37.95 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Average gross refining margins improved to $7.77 per barrel in the financial year ended March, compared with $5.06 per barrel in the 2015-16 period.

IOC shares were up 0.2% as of 0926 GMT, in a broader market that was 1.3% higher. Reuters