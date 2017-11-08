CESC Ltd Q2 profit up 2% at Rs247 crore

CESC Ltd is engaged in generation and distribution of electricity and does not operate in any other reportable segment. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

New Delhi: Power utility company CESC Ltd on Wednesday reported 2% increase in its standalone net profit to Rs247 crore in the quarter ended 30 September.

The company’s standalone net profit was Rs242 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2016, CESC Ltd said in a BSE filing. According to the statement, total income of the company rose to Rs2,123 crore in the September quarter compared to Rs2,048 crore in the same period last year.

During the April-September period, the company’s net profit rose to Rs425 crore from Rs416 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. The company had reported a net profit of Rs863 crore in the fiscal ended on 31 March 2017.

The company’s total income rose to Rs4,347 crore in first half of this fiscal from Rs4,086 crore in the same period previous fiscal. Its total income was Rs7,367 crore in the last fiscal. The company is engaged in generation and distribution of electricity and does not operate in any other reportable segment, it added.

On Wednesday, CESC Ltd shares rose 0.77%, or Rs7.55, to Rs991.05 while the Sensex shed 0.46%, or 151.95 points, to end the day at 33,218.81 points.