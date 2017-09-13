Deals Buzz: Piramal Capital, APG invest Rs1,900 crore in Mytrah

Piramal Capital’s Structured Finance Group and APG are investing Rs1,900 crore ($300 million) in Hyderabad-based renewable energy producer Mytrah Energy India Pvt. through mezzanine debt instruments.

Mumbai: Mint brings to you your daily dose of top deals reported by newsrooms across the country.

PremjiInvest to buy 10-15% stake in Wildcraft India

PremjiInvest, the family investment arm of Wipro chairman and billionaire Azim Premji, is in talks to buy a 10-15% stake in Wildcraft India Pvt. Ltd, a Bengaluru-based adventure equipment and outdoor gear firm, reports Mint, citing two people familiar with the development. PremjiInvest will invest about $15 million (Rs100 crore) in the company for a minority stake. Read more

Fairwinds PE plans to exit four portfolio firms by year-end

Fairwinds Private Equity (PE), which has been focusing on exits from several of its portfolio companies, expects to return around two times the capital it raised from its limited partners (LPs) by the end of the year, reports Mint, citing a senior executive of the firm. Fairwinds was earlier known as Reliance Equity Advisors, which was the PE arm of Anil Ambani’s Reliance ADAG group. Read more

Phoenix Mills buys back stakes in four malls for Rs1,350 crore

Retail developer Phoenix Mills Ltd is buying back stakes from various investors in four of its mall projects for around Rs1,350 crore, making it the sole owner of the assets, reports Mint. Phoenix Mills, which had 24-70% ownership in these assets and raised capital from a bunch of investors between 2006 and 2007, has been progressively buying back stakes in many of its special purpose vehicles (SPVs) holding various assets. Read more

Matrimony.com IPO subscribed 1.36 times on Day 2

The initial public offering (IPO) of Matrimony.com, which runs an online match-making business under the BharatMatrimony, was subscribed 1.36 times on the second day of the IPO, on Tuesday, data from stock exchanges shows, reports Mint. The company has priced its shares in the range of Rs983-985 per share. The Rs500-crore IPO will close on 13 September. Read more

Piramal Capital and APG invest Rs1,900 crore in Mytrah

Piramal Capital’s Structured Finance Group and Dutch partner APG Asset Management (APG) are investing Rs1,900 crore ($300 million) in Hyderabad-based renewable energy producer Mytrah Energy India Pvt. through mezzanine debt instruments. It is in one of their largest transactions till now, reports Economic Times, citing two people aware of the development. Read more

Force Motors joins hands with Rolls Royce to make engines

Pune-based auto firm Force Motors Ltd on Tuesday said it has entered into a non-binding joint venture agreement with Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG to produce engines for power generation and rail application and complete power generation systems, including spare parts, for Indian and global markets, reports Mint. Read more

Bharti Airtel forges strategic partnership with SK Telecom

India’s largest telecom company Bharti Airtel Ltd on Wednesday said it has formed a strategic partnership with SK Telecom where it will leverage the South Korean firm’s expertise in improving network experience, machine learning, big data and provide better customer experience through customised tools. Read more

Capacit’e Infraprojects IPO seen attractive on healthy financials, order book

Construction company Capacit’e Infraprojects Ltd’s Rs400-crore initial public offering (IPO), which is opening on Wednesday, has found favour with analysts, thanks to its healthy financials, strong order book and comfortable valuations, reports Mint. The company has set an IPO price band of Rs245-250 per share. Proceeds from the issue will be used to fund working capital requirement, purchase capital assets and for general corporate purposes. The IPO closes on Friday. Read more