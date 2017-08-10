Jet Airways offers discounts on business, economy class flight tickets

Jet Airways said domestic flight tickets bought as part of the discount scheme will be valid for travel from 5 September. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Mumbai: Private carrier Jet Airways has lowered its business class base fares for both domestic and international travel by 20%, while the economy class travel has also become cheaper by 30% under a discounted sale scheme.

The special six-day celebratory fare sale, which commences from Thursday midnight, is to mark India’s 70th Independence Day, Jet Airways said in a release.

The sale, starting 11 August, offers 30% discount on economy class base fares and 20% discount on premiere (business) class fares, it said.

Another full service carrier, Vistara, announced earlier this week heavily discounted all-inclusive fares, starting as low as Rs799 for economy class and Rs2,099 for premium economy under its “48 hours only” ‘Freedom to Fly’ sale offer.

Tickets purchased as part of the sale for domestic flights will be valid for travel from 5 September while for the international flights the promotional tickets will be valid from 15 September, Jet Airways said.

The discount in base fares is applicable on both one-way and return tickets, Jet Airways said, adding customers can book tickets for 44 domestic destinations and 20 international destinations.