Bhel bags Rs7,300 crore order to set up plant in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: Power equipment maker Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (Bhel) said on Friday that it has won a Rs7,300 crore order for setting up a supercritical thermal power project (TPP) in Tamil Nadu.

The order for setting up the 2x660mw Udangudi TPP has been placed on the state-owned firm by Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corp. Ltd (Tangedco), Bhel said in a statement.

This is the fourth order for supercritical sets finalised in the last three years by Tangedco, and all the four orders have been won by Bhel. The previous three orders viz 2x660mw Ennore SEZ, 1x800mw North Chennai supercritical TPP stage-III and 2x800mw Uppur TPP were also secured by Bhel on international competition bidding (ICB) basis, the company said.

Located at Udangudi in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu, the greenfield project will be executed by Bhel on engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) basis. Bhel’s scope of work in the current contract involves design, engineering, manufacture, supply, erection, commissioning and civil works for the entire plant including sea water intake amd outfall systems.

The key equipment for the project will be manufactured at Bhel’s various plants across the country including Trichy, Haridwar, Bhopal, Thirumayam and Bengaluru. Its power sector (southern region) will be responsible for civil works, erection and commissioning of the equipment. The implementation of the new projects will help foster growth in Tamil Nadu and provide easy access to electricity to the people of the state.

Bhel has a significant share of 83% in the state’s coal-based generating capacity and has been a major partner in the power development programme of Tamil Nadu.

On Friday, Bhel shares closed 0.28% up at Rs89.90 on the BSE, while the Sensex rose 0.65% to close at 33,462.97 points.