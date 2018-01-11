Kodakcoin sees former film giant join crypto craze

Shares in Eastman Kodak Co. more than doubled after the former camera and film heavyweight announced it would launch the Kodakcoin. Photo: Reuters

New York: Kodak’s latest moment has it joining the cryptocurrency frenzy.

Shares in Eastman Kodak Co. more than doubled after the former camera and film heavyweight said it would launch the Kodakcoin, “a photocentric cryptocurrency to empower photographers and agencies to take greater control in image rights management”.

The move comes as investors have been snapping up virtually any asset that is related to digital currencies or to the blockchain technology that underpins them—no matter how tenuous the tie may be.

Microcaps that were previously involved in sports bras, fruit juices and teas have made the move and been rewarded with spikes in their share prices.