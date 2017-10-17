Signal Hill appoints Prashant Jain as director of its India operations

Signal Hill, which has completed over 700 transactions, has offices in Baltimore, Boston, Nashville, New York, Reston and San Francisco in the US and Bengaluru and Mumbai in India.

New Delhi: Signal Hill, a global investment advisory firm, has appointed investment banker Prashant Jain as a director of the firm’s India operations. Jain joins the healthcare and life sciences practice at Signal Hill India and will work out of Bengaluru.

Jain brings more than 12 years of experience in investment banking advisory to Signal Hill, of which over 10 years were focused on healthcare and life sciences mergers and acquisitions and private placements, a statement from Signal Hill said Tuesday.

Jain was, most recently, a director at Bengaluru-based investment advisor o3 Capital where towards the end of his decade-long stint he led the healthcare advisory vertical. He has earlier worked with JPMorgan Chase and ICICI Bank.

“Increasingly Indian healthcare companies with global ambitions are pursuing cross-border partnerships and seeking newer forms of capital. I look forward to leveraging Signal Hill’s global platform and my experience in the healthcare industry to cater to client requirements and build out a strong healthcare practice in India,” Jain was quoted as saying in the statement.

Signal Hill, which has completed over 700 transactions, has offices in Baltimore, Boston, Nashville, New York, Reston and San Francisco in the US and Bengaluru and Mumbai in India.