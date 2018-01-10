Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic version of Tamiflu capsules

Shares of Lupin closed 0.46% up at Rs925.05 on the BSE. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Drug major Lupin on Wednesday said it has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of Tamiflu capsules, used in treating influenza.

The company has received final approval from the US drug regulator to market oseltamivir phosphate capsules, a generic version of Hoffman-La Roche Inc.’s Tamiflu capsules in strengths of 30 mg, 45 mg, and 75 mg, Lupin said in a statement.

Oseltamivir phosphate capsules are used for the treatment of influenza. As per IMS MAT October 2017 data, the capsules clocked annual sales of around $467.8 million in the US market.

