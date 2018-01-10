Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic version of Tamiflu capsules
Lupin says it received approval from US Food and Drug Administration to market a generic version of Tamiflu capsules, used in treating influenza
Last Published: Wed, Jan 10 2018. 04 56 PM IST
New Delhi: Drug major Lupin on Wednesday said it has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of Tamiflu capsules, used in treating influenza.
The company has received final approval from the US drug regulator to market oseltamivir phosphate capsules, a generic version of Hoffman-La Roche Inc.’s Tamiflu capsules in strengths of 30 mg, 45 mg, and 75 mg, Lupin said in a statement.
Oseltamivir phosphate capsules are used for the treatment of influenza. As per IMS MAT October 2017 data, the capsules clocked annual sales of around $467.8 million in the US market.
Shares of Lupin closed 0.46% up at Rs925.05 on the BSE.
