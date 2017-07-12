Nissan appoints Thomas Kuehl as president of Indian operations

In his new role, Thomas Kuehl will head all operations in India, including marketing and sales, manufacturing, and research and development. Photo: Bloomberg More From Livemint »

New Delhi: Japanese auto major Nissan has appointed former Skoda Auto India brand head, Thomas Kuehl as president of its Indian operations, Nissan said in a statement.

He will replace Guillaume Sicard, who stepped down recently to take up a new post with alliance partner Renault as vice-president, sales and marketing, Asia Pacific and MD, South Asia. Kuehl will take charge of his new assignment from 1 October 2017 and will be responsible for both Nissan and Datsun brands, it said.

In his new role, Kuehl will head all operations in India, including marketing and sales, manufacturing, and research and development. “Thanks to his diverse and deep global auto industry experience, Thomas will help drive our business forward with a focus on delivering the best products and satisfaction for our customers, dealers and employees in India,” said Peyman Kargar, chairman of Nissan’s Africa, Middle East and India region.

Nissan India is an increasingly important part of Nissan’s future growth plans, he added. Kuehl, who joins Nissan from Volkswagen, has more than 22 years of automotive experience in different countries and different areas of value chain, the statement said. He has a deep knowledge of the Indian market gained during his time as brand head of Skoda Auto India and executive director of corporate strategy for Volkswagen Group, India, it added.

On his new assignment, Kuehl said:”I am excited to be returning to India with Nissan. I have first-hand experience of the dynamism and great potential of India, which is on track to become one of the top three auto markets worldwide.” Kuehl will be based in the headquarters of Nissan India Motors at Gurugram and report directly to Kargar.