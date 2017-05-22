| E-Paper
Last Modified: Mon, May 22 2017. 04 01 PM IST

Jaguar Land Rover launches diesel variant of JLR XE sedan

JLR XE sedan’s diesel variant is available for Rs 38.25 lakh and is powered by a 2 litre engine that delivers a power output of 132 kW, said Jaguar Land Rover in a statement

Jaguar XE sedan’s diesel variant will enhance the portfolio of Jaguar XE sedan which has a 2 litre petrol engine version already on sale in India since January 2016. Photo: Bloomberg
New Delhi: Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover India on Monday kicked off sale of its new diesel variant of Jaguar XE sedan at a starting price of Rs 38.25 lakh (ex- showroom Delhi).

The new diesel variant is powered by a 2 litre engine that delivers a power output of 132 kW, the company said in a statement.

This will enhance the portfolio of Jaguar XE sedan which has a 2 litre petrol engine version already on sale in India since January 2016.

The petrol version is priced at Rs 37.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Commenting on the launch, Jaguar Land Rover India managing director Rohit Suri said the XE has been a very successful model from the Jaguar family. “With the Jaguar XE diesel, we are confident of further expanding our customer base in the country,” he added.

Based on Jaguar’s light-weight aluminium architecture derived from the aerospace industry, XE sedan is equipped with 8-speed automatic transmission and other hi-tech features such as torque vectoring by braking and all surface progress control, the company said.

First Published: Mon, May 22 2017. 04 01 PM IST