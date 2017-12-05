DailyHunt launches LiveTV in tie up with Yupp TV

Apart from the 130 TV channels from YuppTV, the DailyHunt app will also feature live TV content from existing content partners including Republic TV, BBC News & ABP News.

Bengaluru: Regional language news content aggregator DailyHunt has launched a new Live TV business on its mobile app through a tie-up with online streaming platform Yupp TV. The Live TV section will have more than 130 channels across genres like news, entertainment, spiritual, movies among others, the company said on Monday.

TV channels in nine local languages including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Bengali, Punjabi and English will be available for free on the app starting Monday, the company said in a statement.

Apart from the 130 TV channels from YuppTV, the DailyHunt app will also feature live TV content from existing content partners including Republic TV, BBC News & ABP News.

The app will suggest Live TV content to users based on popularity of the content and past user viewing choices. It will also have an in-built user interface for streaming live content. Users will be able to pick channels based on TV genres and languages.

DailyHunt already features video content from existing content partners such as OneIndia, Republic TV, News X and others.

“Live TV is a critical element of our users’ current content consumption. At DailyHunt we understand that our audience is looking for news & content that is of a newsy nature. Consumer interests drive the innovation at DailyHunt and we are delighted to work with YuppTV to launch Live TV,” Virendra Gupta, chief executive of DailyHunt, said in the statement.

“TV viewing audience in India is estimated to be more than 700 million, across 180 million households. Most of the households have only 1 TV but multiple mobile phones. By extending the established behaviour of TV watching to individual mobile & marrying it with great content we want to ensure that a user looks at DailyHunt as the preferred destination for his/her regional language News, Video (VOD) & TV consumption on mobile,” Gupta added.

By adding Live TV content to its app, the company is targeting the TV and movie viewing audience in India. Over the years, streaming services such as Hotstar, Prime Video, Netflix, Voot among other have attracted TV and movie audiences onto its platform.

Netflix and Prime Video have invested heavily in original programming, and content tie-ups with local movie labels to beef up their libraries for Indian users.

On the news content front, DailyHunt works with 650 news publishers for aggregating news and claims to have over 50 million users on its platform. To strengthen its position in the regional language content segment, DailyHunt has invested Rs.15 crore in OneIndia, a local language content provider owned by Rajesh Jain and B.G. Mahesh in July 2016.

In October 2016, the company raised $25 million in a Series D funding round led by ByteDance, a Beijing-based content service provider. Other investors in Dailyhunt include Sequoia Capital, Matrix Partners, Falcon Edge Capital and Omidyar Network.