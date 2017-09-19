Mahindra and Mahindra displays first-ever driverless tractor

A file photo. Mahindra’s driverless tractor can be programmed to carry out specific tasks and can also be operated remotely to perform in the field. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd displayed its first-ever driverless tractor, developed at the company’s Mahindra Research Valley hub in Chennai, on Tuesday.

The tractor, which is expected to be available commercially from early 2018, can be programmed to carry out specific tasks and can also be operated remotely to perform in the field, the company said in a BSE filing on Tuesday.

The company said the technology will be deployed across Mahindra tractor platforms in due course of time, and will also be deployed across international markets such as the US and Japan. Mahindra plans to offer the driverless tractor technology across its range of tractors from 20 HP to 100 HP over a period of time, it added.

Mahindra’s pioneering driverless tractor is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and can be operated remotely via a tablet.

“Today’s display of the driverless tractor is another proud moment for us, as it opens up new possibilities in farming,” said Pawan Goenka, managing director of Mahindra and Mahindra. “We are happy to dedicate this innovative mechanization for the global farming community, in line with our Farming 3.0 proposition.”

