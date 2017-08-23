Tata Sons appoints GE’s Banmali Agrawala to head infra, aerospace businesses

This will be Banmali Agrawala’s second stint with the Tata group. Prior to that he was the executive director on the board of Tata Power. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: Tata Sons on Wednesday said it has appointed Banmali Agrawala as president for the infrastructure, defence and aerospace businesses. He will report to the executive chairman N. Chandrasekaran, in his new role.

This will be his second stint with the Tata group. In his previous assignment, Agrawala was the president and chief executive of GE South Asia, a position he held from February 2013. Prior to that he was the executive director on the board of Tata Power. Agrawala will be taking up his new role effective 1 October.

Agrawala’s appointment, said a person familiar with the plans, is part of a strategy being pursued by the group to identify companies that have similar interests and can collaborate. “There may be more such appointments going ahead,” he said.

The Tata group has a significant footprint in the infrastructure, defence and aerospace sectors. Agrawala’s global experience in these industries will be very beneficial as we build scale and aspire for the next phase of growth, Chandrasekaran said in a statement.

“As part of the Tata Sons leadership team, his knowledge in several areas, including leadership development, digital infrastructure, innovation and technology, will be very beneficial to the Tata group,” he said.

Since taking over the reins of the $103 billion conglomerate, Chandrasekaran has been building a core team to execute the consolidation strategy that the group plans to pursue as it seeks to sharpen focus on a few segments and weed out or merge the smaller and under-performing ones.

In a separate statement, GE South Asia said, Vishal Wanchoo will succeed Agrawala as president and chief executive of GE South Asia effective 1 October.

Having started his career with the firm in 1997, Wanchoo has been a GE Officer since 2005 and has held several senior leadership positions in the company. Until now, Wanchoo was the commercial growth leader for GE’s Global Growth Organization. Prior to his role as the commercial growth leader, he was heading business development, growth and strategy for GE South Asia and earlier to that was running GE’s global Healthcare IT business in the US.