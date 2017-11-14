Deals Buzz: EY may be sole transaction advisor in Air India divestment

A disagreement over fees may see EY emerge as the sole transaction advisor for the disinvestment process of state-owned carrier Air India. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Mumbai: Mint brings to you your daily dose of top deals reported by newsrooms across the country.

Vodafone, Idea to sell telecom tower assets to ATC for $1.2 billion

Vodafone India Ltd and Idea Cellular Ltd on Monday said they have separately agreed to sell their standalone telecom tower businesses to ATC Telecom Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd for about $1.2 billion, reports Mint. Read more

Qualcomm rejects Broadcom’s $105 billion deal

Qualcomm Inc. rejected Broadcom Ltd’s $105 billion acquisition offer, kicking off what would be the largest technology takeover battle in history, reports Bloomberg. Qualcomm recommended shareholders spurn the deal, saying it’s an opportunistic move by Broadcom to buy the wireless chip maker on the cheap. Read more

New India Assurance shares fall 10% on stock market debut

Shares of New India Assurance Co. Ltd closed 9.4% below issue price on the company’s first day on the bourses, after an initial share sale that barely scraped through, reports Mint. Read more

Infosys eyeing tie-ups for AI, data analytics

Infosys Ltd is looking to partner with companies that offer data analytics or artificial intelligence (AI) platforms, including International Business Machines Corp. (IBM), but has no plans to abandon its own Nia platform, reports Mint. Read more

Vedanta submits initial EoI for Jaypee Infratech

Metals and mining giant Vedanta Ltd said it has submitted a preliminary expression of interest (EoI) for Jaypee Infratech currently undergoing the Insolvency Resolution Proceedings (IRP), reports PTI. Read more

India registers highest number of proptech deals in APAC

With nearly 77 deals worth $928 million being reported in the property technology (proptech) space since 2013, India is ahead of other regions in terms of number of transactions, according to PTI. Read more

Bharti Airtel unit to sell $400 million Bharti Infratel stake

A unit of top Indian phone carrier Bharti Airtel Ltd will sell a stake worth about Rs2,617 crore ($400 million) in mobile masts operator Bharti Infratel Ltd on Tuesday, according to a deal term sheet, reports Mint. Read more

Silicon Valley blasts US Senate proposal to tax startup options

A proposal by the US Senate to change the way shares in startup companies are taxed incited panic and dread in Silicon Valley on Monday, with startup founders and investors warning of nothing less than the demise of their industry should the proposal become law, reports Reuters. Read more

PokerStars owner likely to raise$2.50 billion for M&A

PokerStars owner Stars Group Inc. could raise up to $2.50 billion to fund acquisitions if needed, reports Reuters, citing chief executive Rafael Ashkenazi in an interview on Monday. Ashkenazi took over the reins of the online gaming and betting company last year, following David Baazov’s departure, after being charged with insider trading. Read more

Govt to launch Bharat 22 ETF today, plans to raise Rs8,000 crore

The government will launch the ‘Bharat 22’ exchange-traded fund (ETF) managed by ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund on Tuesday, targeting an initial amount of about Rs8,000 crore. The new fund offer will be open for subscription till 17 November and a discount of 3% is being offered to all categories of investors, reports Mint. Read more

EY may be sole transaction advisor in Air India divestment

A disagreement over fees may see EY emerge as the sole transaction advisor for the disinvestment process of state-owned carrier Air India. Sources aware of the development said that Rothschild did not agree to the fee of 0.2% of the total transaction value, citing it as too low for such a complex process, reports Business Standard. Read more

Seven Islands Shipping IPO gets Sebi approval

Seven Islands Shipping has received Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) go-ahead to raise an estimated Rs450 crore through an initial public offering (IPO), the latest update with the markets regulator showed, reports PTI. Read more

Alibaba seeks CCI nod to buy stake in BigBasket

Chinese e-commerce major Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has sought the approval of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for acquiring a stake in online grocery startup, BigBasket, reports PTI. Read more