Deals Buzz: EY may be sole transaction advisor in Air India divestment

Mumbai: Mint brings to you your daily dose of top deals reported by newsrooms across the country.
Vodafone, Idea to sell telecom tower assets to ATC for $1.2 billion
Vodafone India Ltd and Idea Cellular Ltd on Monday said they have separately agreed to sell their standalone telecom tower businesses to ATC Telecom Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd for about $1.2 billion, reports Mint. Read more
Qualcomm rejects Broadcom’s $105 billion deal
Qualcomm Inc. rejected Broadcom Ltd’s $105 billion acquisition offer, kicking off what would be the largest technology takeover battle in history, reports Bloomberg. Qualcomm recommended shareholders spurn the deal, saying it’s an opportunistic move by Broadcom to buy the wireless chip maker on the cheap. Read more
New India Assurance shares fall 10% on stock market debut
Shares of New India Assurance Co. Ltd closed 9.4% below issue price on the company’s first day on the bourses, after an initial share sale that barely scraped through, reports Mint. Read more
Infosys eyeing tie-ups for AI, data analytics
Infosys Ltd is looking to partner with companies that offer data analytics or artificial intelligence (AI) platforms, including International Business Machines Corp. (IBM), but has no plans to abandon its own Nia platform, reports Mint. Read more
Vedanta submits initial EoI for Jaypee Infratech
Metals and mining giant Vedanta Ltd said it has submitted a preliminary expression of interest (EoI) for Jaypee Infratech currently undergoing the Insolvency Resolution Proceedings (IRP), reports PTI. Read more
India registers highest number of proptech deals in APAC
With nearly 77 deals worth $928 million being reported in the property technology (proptech) space since 2013, India is ahead of other regions in terms of number of transactions, according to PTI. Read more
Bharti Airtel unit to sell $400 million Bharti Infratel stake
A unit of top Indian phone carrier Bharti Airtel Ltd will sell a stake worth about Rs2,617 crore ($400 million) in mobile masts operator Bharti Infratel Ltd on Tuesday, according to a deal term sheet, reports Mint. Read more
Silicon Valley blasts US Senate proposal to tax startup options
A proposal by the US Senate to change the way shares in startup companies are taxed incited panic and dread in Silicon Valley on Monday, with startup founders and investors warning of nothing less than the demise of their industry should the proposal become law, reports Reuters. Read more
PokerStars owner likely to raise$2.50 billion for M&A
PokerStars owner Stars Group Inc. could raise up to $2.50 billion to fund acquisitions if needed, reports Reuters, citing chief executive Rafael Ashkenazi in an interview on Monday. Ashkenazi took over the reins of the online gaming and betting company last year, following David Baazov’s departure, after being charged with insider trading. Read more
Govt to launch Bharat 22 ETF today, plans to raise Rs8,000 crore
The government will launch the ‘Bharat 22’ exchange-traded fund (ETF) managed by ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund on Tuesday, targeting an initial amount of about Rs8,000 crore. The new fund offer will be open for subscription till 17 November and a discount of 3% is being offered to all categories of investors, reports Mint. Read more
EY may be sole transaction advisor in Air India divestment
A disagreement over fees may see EY emerge as the sole transaction advisor for the disinvestment process of state-owned carrier Air India. Sources aware of the development said that Rothschild did not agree to the fee of 0.2% of the total transaction value, citing it as too low for such a complex process, reports Business Standard. Read more
Seven Islands Shipping IPO gets Sebi approval
Seven Islands Shipping has received Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) go-ahead to raise an estimated Rs450 crore through an initial public offering (IPO), the latest update with the markets regulator showed, reports PTI. Read more
Alibaba seeks CCI nod to buy stake in BigBasket
Chinese e-commerce major Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has sought the approval of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for acquiring a stake in online grocery startup, BigBasket, reports PTI. Read more
