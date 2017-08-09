NHPC Q1 net profit rises 0.56% to Rs863 crore

NHPC’s total income increased to Rs2,432.77 crore, from Rs2,360.06 crore in the year-ago period. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: State-owned NHPC on Wednesday reported a marginal rise of 0.56% in standalone net profit at Rs862.66 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June 2017.

The company had posted a standalone net profit of Rs 857.82 crore for the year-ago period, NHPC said in a BSE filing.

Total income of the company also increased to Rs2,432.77 crore, from Rs2,360.06 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total expenses during the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal were at Rs1,535.72 crore as against Rs1,453.74 crore.

NHPC, a mini ratna firm, is a premier organisation in the country for development of hydropower.

According to the company’s website, presently NHPC is engaged in the construction of 5 projects aggregating to a total installed capacity of 4,290 MW including 1,000 MW (Pakal Dul HE project) being executed through JV company.

Besides, 10 projects of 7,151 MW are awaiting clearances/government approval for their implementation including 3 projects of 1,186 MW to be executed through subsidiary/joint venture companies.

Shares of the company ended 1.44% down at Rs 30.75 on BSE.