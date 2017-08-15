Dhamra port in Odisha shut after workers’ deaths spark violence

Dhamra port is owned by Gautam Adani-led Adani Port and SEZ Ltd.

Bhubaneshwar: A port in Odisha stopped operations on Tuesday after violence erupted inside the complex following the death of three workers who were killed when a heap of coal collapsed on top of them, a spokesman for the port operator said.

Three workers were also injured in the incident at Dhamra port.

“Local people ransacked the port offices, damaged furniture and computers and torched vehicles,” Subhasis Mishra, a spokesman for Dhamra Port Co. Ltd, told Reuters.

“The operation is likely to be resumed soon after the local authority provides adequate security,” he said, adding that the port is set to reopen later on Tuesday or on Wednesday.

The port handles imports of coking coal and limestone. It is owned by the Adani Group conglomerate’s Adani Port and Special Economic Zone Ltd. Reuters