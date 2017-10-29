Jet Airways sends back home 30 foreign pilots

Jet Airways, at present, has 54 foreign pilots and they too would be done away with over a period of time. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Mumbai: Jet Airways (India) Ltd has phased out 30 expatriate pilots since April this year after its domestic pilots union National Aviator’s Guild (NAG) sought the removal of all such “expensive” pilots.

Jet Airways, promoted by Naresh Goyal and partly owned by Etihad SA, has 54 foreign pilots still working with it. They too would be done away with over a period of time, a person privy to the development said. “Jet Airways has handed over pink slips to some 40 expat pilots in the last more than six months. However, 10 of them have been hired again. So, in all, 30 foreign pilots have already been sent back home till now. But we want all these expensive pilots to be done away with,” the person said.

The National Aviator’s Guild had in April this year issued a directive to around its 1,000 members not to fly with the expatriate commanders after one of the foreign pilots allegedly assaulted a trainer in Bengaluru. The guild had also accused the management of treating its domestic pilots in a “stepmotherly” manner. However, the boycott call was later withdrawn. “The management has for a very long time treated the Indian employees, including the pilots, in a step motherly manner and has disregarded the legitimate expectations of its employee to be treated fairly, reasonably and in a just manner,” the guild had said then.

The airline plans not to renew the service contracts of some more expat pilots, of the 54 still left with it, within this fiscal, the person said adding that Jet Airways has already planned the removal of other such pilots as well over a period of time.

In response to an email query from PTI on the issue, a Jet Airways spokesperson said that the airline has only a “small percentage” of expatriates, which is in line with the DGCA norms for FATA (Foreign Aircrew Temporary Authorisation), but did not comment on the removal of expat pilots.

Jet Airways has been following a robust training and “indigenization” programme, the spokesperson said, adding it is committed to seeing a larger induction of Indian pilots. “Today, Jet Airways has an overwhelming majority of Indian pilots with only a small percentage of expatriates, which is in line with DGCA guidelines on FATA, as per which, all airlines are expected to duly justify expatriates recruitment as well have a nationalisation plan.”

The foreign pilots in Jet Airways command its Boeing 737 and ATR fleet. The airline currently has over 1,400 pilots on its rolls.