Wipro Digital to acquire Cooper

Bengaluru: Wipro Digital on Thursday announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Cooper, an award-winning design and business strategy consultancy.

“This coupled with Designit’s global strategic design services and our world-class engineering capability, will allow us to support the complete digital journey for our clients, helping them transform their businesses for the future,” Wipro Digital global head and senior vice president Rajan Kohli said in a company statement.

Wipro Digital is the digital business unit of Wipro Ltd, a leading global IT, consulting and business process services company.

Cooper will become part of Designit, Wipro Digital’s strategic design arm, which would further strengthen its design and innovation capabilities, expanding its reach in North America and adding capabilities in professional design education.

By adding Cooper’s skills and expertise, Wipro will be better positioned to support its clients’ digital programmes, Kohli said.

Wipro Digital and Designit serve clients from 16 offices around the world, he added. Headquartered in San Francisco, Cooper has been a leading brand in interaction design, UX and professional design education for more than 25 years.

Founded by Sue Cooper and Alan Cooper, the ‘Father of Visual Basic,’ the consultancy is credited with inventing many tools and approaches used in design, including the Goal-Directed Design method and personas as a practical interaction design tool.

Cooper employs 35 people in offices in San Francisco and New York and provides consulting and training services to top brands, including Fortune 500 companies, leading non-profits and government agencies, Designit’s Founder and Global CEO Mikal Hallstrup said.

Designit and Cooper share a strikingly similar culture and a shared passion for turning complex problems into solutions people love... As a combined force, we will continue to shape the future of business,” Cooper Founder Alan Cooper said.