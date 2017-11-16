Deals Buzz: ReNew Power to buy wind power business of KC Thapar Group for Rs1,000 crore
Mumbai: Mint brings to you your daily dose of top deals reported by newsrooms across the country.
Suzlon O&M arm to raise $250 million from minority stake sale
Suzlon Global Services Ltd, the operations and maintenance (O&M) subsidiary of Suzlon Energy Ltd, is looking to raise up to $250 million by divesting a large minority stake, reports Mint, citing two people aware of the plan. Read more
Apax Partners, Carlyle Group may bid for stake in Royal Sundaram
Apax Partners and Carlyle Group LP are among suitors weighing bids for a stake in Indian insurer Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co., reports Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter. Royal Sundaram, a unit of Mumbai-listed Sundaram Finance Ltd, has started a process to sell a 49% stake, according to the people. Read more
Avendus Capital raises funds from KKR, Gaja Capital
Financial services firm Avendus Capital Pvt. Ltd on Wednesday said it has raised new capital from existing investor Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and Co. (KKR), a global private equity (PE) firm, and new investors Gaja Capital, a mid-market focused PE firm, and Yogesh Mahansaria, an entrepreneur who founded and sold Alliance Tire Group, reports Mint. Read more
Aavishkaar raises $95 million in first close of largest impact investment fund
Impact investing-focused Aavishkaar-Intellecap Group has achieved the first close of its latest impact investment fund Aavishkaar Bharat Fund at $95 million (Rs620 crore), reports Mint, citing group founder Vineet Rai. Read more
ReNew Power to buy wind power business of KC Thapar Group for Rs1,000 crore
Sumant Sinha-led ReNew Power is making a Rs1,000 crore acquisition of wind power assets of KC Thapar Group, helping India’s biggest renewable energy player strengthen its position in the rapidly consolidating sector, reports The Economic Times. Read more
Venezuela’s PDVSA to rope in customers to pay $449 million to ONGC
Venezuela will pay ONGC Videsh $449 million in past dues either by diverting money from existing or new buyers of its crude oil, reports PTI, citing the state-owned firm. Read more
Singh brothers restructure Fortis, Religare as they wrestle with debt
The Singh brothers’ Religare Enterprises Ltd announced a shakeup late on Tuesday, with Malvinder Singh stepping down as non-executive chairman of the financial services and small-business lender, while four other officials also resigned, reports Bloomberg. Read more
Kinetic’s Motoroyale ties up with British firm Norton Motorcycles
The top gear growth in the super bike segment is prompting a lot of activity, the latest being an international joint venture between Kinetic group’s multi-brand initiative Motoroyale and British marquee brand Norton Motorcycles, reports The Times of India. Read more
Essar to finalise on $310 million BPO unit sale
Essar is set to finalise a $310 million sale of business process outsourcing (BPO) unit Aegis to Capital Square Partners in the next few days. This is part of Essar’s monetisation plan focused on non-core assets. The closure of this transaction will see Essar exiting the BPO business completely, reports The Times of India. Read more
ArcelorMittal, Tatas step up Essar Steel, Bhushan Steel bids
Lakshmi Mittal-spearheaded ArcelorMittal and Tata Steel have intensified efforts to place takeover bids for Essar Steel and Bhushan Steel, pitching them against the stressed promoters who would make offers to re-acquire the debt-laden companies under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code proceedings, reports The Times of India. Read more
Wi-Fi analytics startup i2e1 raises $3 million from Omidyar Network, others
Delhi-based i2e1 (Information to Every One), a Wi-Fi analytics startup, on Wednesday said it has raised $3 million in Series A funding led by impact investment firm Omidyar Network, reports Mint. Read more
