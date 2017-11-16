Deals Buzz: ReNew Power to buy wind power business of KC Thapar Group for Rs1,000 crore

ReNew has a much larger presence in wind in the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. Photo: Mint

Suzlon O&M arm to raise $250 million from minority stake sale

Suzlon Global Services Ltd, the operations and maintenance (O&M) subsidiary of Suzlon Energy Ltd, is looking to raise up to $250 million by divesting a large minority stake, reports Mint, citing two people aware of the plan. Read more

Apax Partners, Carlyle Group may bid for stake in Royal Sundaram

Apax Partners and Carlyle Group LP are among suitors weighing bids for a stake in Indian insurer Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co., reports Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter. Royal Sundaram, a unit of Mumbai-listed Sundaram Finance Ltd, has started a process to sell a 49% stake, according to the people. Read more

Avendus Capital raises funds from KKR, Gaja Capital

Financial services firm Avendus Capital Pvt. Ltd on Wednesday said it has raised new capital from existing investor Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and Co. (KKR), a global private equity (PE) firm, and new investors Gaja Capital, a mid-market focused PE firm, and Yogesh Mahansaria, an entrepreneur who founded and sold Alliance Tire Group, reports Mint. Read more

Aavishkaar raises $95 million in first close of largest impact investment fund

Impact investing-focused Aavishkaar-Intellecap Group has achieved the first close of its latest impact investment fund Aavishkaar Bharat Fund at $95 million (Rs620 crore), reports Mint, citing group founder Vineet Rai. Read more

ReNew Power to buy wind power business of KC Thapar Group for Rs1,000 crore

Sumant Sinha-led ReNew Power is making a Rs1,000 crore acquisition of wind power assets of KC Thapar Group, helping India’s biggest renewable energy player strengthen its position in the rapidly consolidating sector, reports The Economic Times. Read more

Venezuela’s PDVSA to rope in customers to pay $449 million to ONGC

Venezuela will pay ONGC Videsh $449 million in past dues either by diverting money from existing or new buyers of its crude oil, reports PTI, citing the state-owned firm. Read more

Singh brothers restructure Fortis, Religare as they wrestle with debt

The Singh brothers’ Religare Enterprises Ltd announced a shakeup late on Tuesday, with Malvinder Singh stepping down as non-executive chairman of the financial services and small-business lender, while four other officials also resigned, reports Bloomberg. Read more

Kinetic’s Motoroyale ties up with British firm Norton Motorcycles

The top gear growth in the super bike segment is prompting a lot of activity, the latest being an international joint venture between Kinetic group’s multi-brand initiative Motoroyale and British marquee brand Norton Motorcycles, reports The Times of India. Read more

Essar to finalise on $310 million BPO unit sale

Essar is set to finalise a $310 million sale of business process outsourcing (BPO) unit Aegis to Capital Square Partners in the next few days. This is part of Essar’s monetisation plan focused on non-core assets. The closure of this transaction will see Essar exiting the BPO business completely, reports The Times of India. Read more

ArcelorMittal, Tatas step up Essar Steel, Bhushan Steel bids

Lakshmi Mittal-spearheaded ArcelorMittal and Tata Steel have intensified efforts to place takeover bids for Essar Steel and Bhushan Steel, pitching them against the stressed promoters who would make offers to re-acquire the debt-laden companies under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code proceedings, reports The Times of India. Read more

Wi-Fi analytics startup i2e1 raises $3 million from Omidyar Network, others

Delhi-based i2e1 (Information to Every One), a Wi-Fi analytics startup, on Wednesday said it has raised $3 million in Series A funding led by impact investment firm Omidyar Network, reports Mint. Read more