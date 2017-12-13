Tata Communications board approves demerger of surplus land via HPIL

HPIL board has already approved the scheme of arrangement and reconstruction between Tata Communications and the company. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Tata Communications’ board on Wednesday approved proposal to demerge around 773 acres surplus land of government through special purpose vehicle firm Hemisphere Properties India Limited (HPIL).

“...the broad of directors of Tata Communications Limited at it meeting held today...has approved a draft scheme of arrangement and reconstruction between Tata Communications Limited...and Hemisphere Properties India limited... and their respective shareholders,” Tata Communications said in a BSE filing.

HPIL board has already approved the scheme of arrangement and reconstruction between Tata Communications and the company. HPIL is special purpose vehicle (SPV) formed through a cabinet decision in 2005 to execute the transaction on surplus VSNL land.

Tatas had acquired the state-owned company in 2002. However, the deal did not include 773.13 acres of VSNL’s land assets, lying unused post acquisition of the public sector unit (PSU). Under the proposed scheme, HPIL will issue fully paid-up equity to shareholders of the company in ratio of 1:1 with face value of Rs10 per share.