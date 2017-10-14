D-Mart parent Avenue Supermarts Q2 profit rises 65.2% to Rs191 crore

Avenue Supermarts listed on the stock exchanges with a blockbuster listing in March this year. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

Mumbai: Avenue Supermarts, which owns and operates retail chain DMart reported a net profit for the July-September quarter of Rs191 crore, registering a year-on-year increase of 65.2%.

This was led by 66% year-on-year decline in interest expenses and increase in other income to Rs21.2 crore in quarter versus Rs8 crore in the first quarter of 2018, the company said.

For the quarter under consideration, the standalone revenue stood at Rs3,508 crore, compared with Rs2,778 crore in the comparable quarter last year registering a 26.3% increase.

Avenue Supermarts listed on the stock exchanges with a blockbuster listing in March this year, making Radhakishan Damani — the founder of the company and a low-profile investor — a part of India’s richest 20 club.

At present, the company operates 132 stores in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, NCR and Chhattisgarh.