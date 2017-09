Maruti Suzuki August sales up 23.8% at 1,63,701 units

New Delhi: The country’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday reported 23.8% increase in total sales at 1,63,701 units in August as against 1,32,211 units in the year-ago month.

The company’s domestic sales stood at 1,52,000 units, up 26.7% from 1,19,931 units in August last year, MSI said in a statement.

Sales of mini segment cars, including Alto and WagonR, witnessed a marginal decline to 35,428 units during the month under review from 35,490 units in August 2016, MSI said.

The auto major further said sales of the compact segment comprising Swift, Estilo, Dzire and Baleno jumped by 62.4% to 74,012 units last month as against 45,579 units in the year-ago month.

MSI said sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz grew by 3.9% to 6,457 units during the month. Sales of utility vehicles, including Gypsy, Grand Vitara, Ertiga, S-Cross and compact SUV Vitara Brezza increased by 27.6% to 21,442 units in August, from 16,806 units in the same month of 2016.

Sales of vans — Omni and Eeco — increased by 8.6% to 13,931 units last month as against 12,831 units in the year-ago period. Exports in August this year were down 4.7% to 11,701 units as compared with 12,280 units in the same month last year, MSI said.