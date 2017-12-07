GMR unit in race for $250 million airport project in Philippines
Hyderabad: A GMR group company, along with its Manila-based partner Megawide, is in the race for a $250 million Clark International Airport new terminal building project in the Philippines.
According to a statement issued by the department of transportation and the bases conversion and development authority (BCDA) of the southeastern nation, seven firms submitted the bid documents for the design, engineering, and construction of the Clark International Airport new terminal building.
“The firms which submitted the bid documents are China State Construction Engineering Corp. Ltd, China Harbour Engineering Co. Ltd, Sinohydro Corp. Ltd, the joint venture of Megawide-GMR Infrastructure (Singapore) Pte Ltd, DDT Konstract Inc, R-II Builders Inc and Tokwing Construction Corp.,” BCDA said in a statement on Wednesday.
The technical proposals of the eligible firms will be opened on Thursday and it will be subject to thorough evaluation by the SBAC (special bids and awards committee), it said.
At 10.20am, shares of GMR Infrastructure Ltd were trading 1.48% up at Rs17.10, while the Sensex rose 0.45% to 32,743.87.
Latest News »
- Bitcoin soars through $14,000, up more than 40% this month
- It’s time Modi government stopped blaming RBI
- India unlikely to support US move to recognize Jerusalem as Israel capital
- Japan could still join China Infrastructure Bank, says Shinzo Abe ally
- Market Live: Sensex rises 150 points, Nifty near 10,100, Tata Steel, L&T top gainers
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Videocon d2h merger benefits blindside investors to Dish TV’s waffling performance
RBI survey shows consumer confidence, perceptions of employment prospects at multi-year lows
The risks and thrill of investing in bitcoins in India
RBI monetary policy: Mind the output gap
The unfortunate consequences of GST anti-profiteering rules