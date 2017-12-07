GMR unit in race for $250 million airport project in Philippines

A joint venture of Megawide-GMR Infra is among the bidders for the design, engineering, and construction of the Clark International Airport new terminal building. Photo: Mint

Hyderabad: A GMR group company, along with its Manila-based partner Megawide, is in the race for a $250 million Clark International Airport new terminal building project in the Philippines.

According to a statement issued by the department of transportation and the bases conversion and development authority (BCDA) of the southeastern nation, seven firms submitted the bid documents for the design, engineering, and construction of the Clark International Airport new terminal building.

“The firms which submitted the bid documents are China State Construction Engineering Corp. Ltd, China Harbour Engineering Co. Ltd, Sinohydro Corp. Ltd, the joint venture of Megawide-GMR Infrastructure (Singapore) Pte Ltd, DDT Konstract Inc, R-II Builders Inc and Tokwing Construction Corp.,” BCDA said in a statement on Wednesday.

The technical proposals of the eligible firms will be opened on Thursday and it will be subject to thorough evaluation by the SBAC (special bids and awards committee), it said.

