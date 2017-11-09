 Jindal Steel and Power Q2 loss narrows to Rs499 crore - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Companies
Last Published: Thu, Nov 09 2017. 07 10 PM IST

Jindal Steel and Power Q2 loss narrows to Rs499 crore

Jindal Steel and Power consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs499 crore during the second quarter as against Rs747.27 crore in the same quarter a year-ago
PTI
JSPL expenses rose to Rs6,674.43 crore from Rs6,049.81 crore in the year-ago quarter. Photo: Bloomberg
JSPL expenses rose to Rs6,674.43 crore from Rs6,049.81 crore in the year-ago quarter. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) on Thursday said its consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs499 crore during the quarter ended September 2017.

The Naveen Jindal-led firm had posted a net loss of Rs747.27 crore in the same quarter a year-ago.

However, the company’s total consolidated income was higher at Rs6,124.78 crore in July-September quarter this fiscal from Rs5,028.67 crore during the corresponding period of 2016-17, it said in a BSE filing.

Total expenses rose to Rs6,674.43 crore from Rs6,049.81 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of the company today ended 4.02% up at Rs164.30 apiece on BSE.

First Published: Thu, Nov 09 2017. 07 10 PM IST
Topics: JSPL JSPL Q2 loss JSPL Q2 results FY18 JSPL results JSPL shares

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share