Jindal Steel and Power Q2 loss narrows to Rs499 crore
Jindal Steel and Power consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs499 crore during the second quarter as against Rs747.27 crore in the same quarter a year-ago
New Delhi: Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) on Thursday said its consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs499 crore during the quarter ended September 2017.
The Naveen Jindal-led firm had posted a net loss of Rs747.27 crore in the same quarter a year-ago.
However, the company’s total consolidated income was higher at Rs6,124.78 crore in July-September quarter this fiscal from Rs5,028.67 crore during the corresponding period of 2016-17, it said in a BSE filing.
Total expenses rose to Rs6,674.43 crore from Rs6,049.81 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Shares of the company today ended 4.02% up at Rs164.30 apiece on BSE.
First Published: Thu, Nov 09 2017. 07 10 PM IST
Latest News »
- Gujarat elections: Shiv Sena to contest ‘50-75’ seats
- Coffee Day Q2 profit jumps three-fold due to an exceptional gain
- SC asks CBI to decide if Karti Chidambaram can be allowed to travel abroad
- 180 million smartphones face risk of hacking due to apps coding errors: report
- SpiceJet to start daily Ahmedabad-Bangkok flight from 7 December
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Share