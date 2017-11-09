Jindal Steel and Power Q2 loss narrows to Rs499 crore

JSPL expenses rose to Rs6,674.43 crore from Rs6,049.81 crore in the year-ago quarter. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) on Thursday said its consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs499 crore during the quarter ended September 2017.

The Naveen Jindal-led firm had posted a net loss of Rs747.27 crore in the same quarter a year-ago.

However, the company’s total consolidated income was higher at Rs6,124.78 crore in July-September quarter this fiscal from Rs5,028.67 crore during the corresponding period of 2016-17, it said in a BSE filing.

Total expenses rose to Rs6,674.43 crore from Rs6,049.81 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of the company today ended 4.02% up at Rs164.30 apiece on BSE.