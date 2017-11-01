Bharti AXA Life appoints Vikas Seth as CEO

Vikas Seth will be responsible for managing the overall business, driving new partnership tie-ups as well as the growth roadmap of the organisation.

New Delhi: Bharti AXA Life Insurance, a subsidiary of Bharti Enterprises, on Wednesday appointed Vikas Seth as chief executive officer (CEO).

Prior to joining Bharti AXA, Seth was with the Aditya Birla Group for nearly 10 years, the company said in a statement. The appointment is subject to requisite approval by insurance regulator Irda, it said.

Seth succeeds Sandeep Ghosh as the CEO of the joint venture company between Bharti Enterprises and AXA of France.

