Last Modified: Wed, May 24 2017. 02 35 PM IST

Bharat Forge Q4 profit rises 25% at Rs207.50 crore

Bharat Forge reports a 25.32% increase in standalone net profit at Rs207.50 crore for the fourth quarter as against Rs165.57 crore during the previous fiscal

Bharat Forge’s total income from operations stood at Rs1,205.37 crore as against Rs1,089.07 crore in the year-ago period, up 10.67%.

New Delhi: Auto components major Bharat Forge on Wednesday reported a 25.32% increase in standalone net profit at Rs207.50 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2017.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs165.57 crore during the same period of previous fiscal, Bharat Forge said in a regulatory filing.

Total income from operations stood at Rs1,205.37 crore as against Rs1,089.07 crore in the year-ago period, up 10.67%.

For the entire fiscal, the company reported a net profit of Rs585.07 crore as compared to Rs697.62 crore in the 2015 -16 fiscal.

Shares of the company were trading 3.18% up at Rs1,077.05 at 2.28pm on BSE.

First Published: Wed, May 24 2017. 02 35 PM IST