Bharat Forge Q4 profit rises 25% at Rs207.50 crore

New Delhi: Auto components major Bharat Forge on Wednesday reported a 25.32% increase in standalone net profit at Rs207.50 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2017.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs165.57 crore during the same period of previous fiscal, Bharat Forge said in a regulatory filing.

Total income from operations stood at Rs1,205.37 crore as against Rs1,089.07 crore in the year-ago period, up 10.67%.

For the entire fiscal, the company reported a net profit of Rs585.07 crore as compared to Rs697.62 crore in the 2015 -16 fiscal.

Shares of the company were trading 3.18% up at Rs1,077.05 at 2.28pm on BSE.