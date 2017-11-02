Vedanta Q2 profit rises 47% to Rs2,091 crore

Total income grew about 24% to Rs22,466 crore, the company said on Thursday. Photo: Reuters

Bengaluru: Vedanta Ltd, the Indian unit of diversified mining group Vedanta Resources Plc, posted a 47% rise in second-quarter profit, helped by improved commodity prices and higher zinc and copper production.

Profit rose to Rs2,091 crore ($323.52 million) in the three months through 30 September, from Rs1,424 crore a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected a profit of Rs2,326 crore, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Total income grew about 24% to Rs22,466 crore, the company said on Thursday. Reuters