Tata Motors to hike passenger vehicles price by up to Rs60,000 from 1 April

Tata Motors said it would hike prices of its passenger vehicles by up to Rs60,000 from April 1 to offset rising input costs
Tata Motors sells a range of passenger vehicles beginning with Gen X Nano at a starting price of Rs2.28 lakh. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Tata Motors on Tuesday said it would hike prices of its passenger vehicles (PV) by up to Rs60,000 from April 1 to offset rising input costs.

The company sells a range of passenger vehicles beginning with Gen X Nano at a starting price of Rs2.28 lakh to premium SUV Hexa with price going up to Rs17.42 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

“The rising input costs, changing market conditions and various external economic factors, have compelled us to consider the price increase,” Tata Motors President, Passenger Vehicle Business, Mayank Pareek said.

He however said the company is optimistic on maintaining its growth trajectory in the coming year on the back of a “robust product portfolio like Tiago, Hexa, Tigor and Nexon”.

Last week, German luxury carmaker Audi announced price hike in the range of Rs1-9 lakh, effective 1 April to pass on the impact of increased customs duty in the Budget.

First Published: Tue, Mar 20 2018. 03 10 PM IST
