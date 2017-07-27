Livemint

Last Published: Thu, Jul 27 2017. 02 48 PM IST

IDFC Bank Q1 profit rises 65%, bad loans ratio falls y/y

IDFC Bank’s net profit rose to Rs438 crore in its fiscal first quarter ended 30 June from Rs265 crore a year earlier

Tanvi MehtaKrishna V Kurup
IDFC Bank’s gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 4.13% at end-June from 2.99% at March-end, but fell from 6.09% from June-end 2016. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint
IDFC Bank’s gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 4.13% at end-June from 2.99% at March-end, but fell from 6.09% from June-end 2016. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

Bengaluru: India’s IDFC Bank reported a 65% rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by higher interest income and as the bad loans ratio fell from a year earlier.

Net profit rose to Rs438 crore ($68.31 million) in its fiscal first quarter ended 30 June from Rs265 crore a year earlier, the bank said.

    Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 4.13% at end-June from 2.99% at March-end, but fell from 6.09% from June-end 2016. Reuters

    First Published: Thu, Jul 27 2017. 02 20 PM IST
    Topics: IDFC Bank Profit First Quarter Results Bad Loans

