IDFC Bank Q1 profit rises 65%, bad loans ratio falls y/y
IDFC Bank’s net profit rose to Rs438 crore in its fiscal first quarter ended 30 June from Rs265 crore a year earlier
Bengaluru: India’s IDFC Bank reported a 65% rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by higher interest income and as the bad loans ratio fell from a year earlier.
Net profit rose to Rs438 crore ($68.31 million) in its fiscal first quarter ended 30 June from Rs265 crore a year earlier, the bank said.
Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 4.13% at end-June from 2.99% at March-end, but fell from 6.09% from June-end 2016. Reuters
First Published: Thu, Jul 27 2017. 02 20 PM IST
Topics: IDFC Bank Profit First Quarter Results Bad Loans
