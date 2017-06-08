Uber executive who secured medical reports of India rape victim leaves firm: report

Two law firms, Perkins Coie and Covington & Burling, are conducting a wide-ranging probe at Uber regarding the company’s practices on issues such as sexual harassment and professionalism. Uber has already fired 20 employees as part of this probe. Photo: Reuters

A senior executive at cab hailing service Uber had secured medical records of the woman who was raped by an Uber driver in Delhi in December 2014, technology website Recode reported on Wednesday night.

Eric Alexander, who was then the head of Uber’s Asia Pacific business, has left the company, Recode reported. Alexander had sought the medical records because he and some other senior executives at Uber had doubts that the woman had been raped, Recode reported, citing anonymous sources.

In December 2014, Shiv Kumar Yadav, an Uber driver in Delhi, raped a woman rider. Yadav was sentenced to life imprisonment in November 2015 by a sessions court after a fast-track trial.

In its report, Recode said that Alexander had showed the medical records to Uber chief executive officer Travis Kalanick and Emil Michael, another senior leader. All the three believed it was possible that Ola, Uber’s arch-rival in India, had orchestrated the incident, Recode reported. After seeing the records, all the three further doubted that the woman had been raped, the report said.

Two law firms, Perkins Coie and Covington & Burling, are conducting a wide-ranging probe at Uber regarding the company’s practices on issues such as sexual harassment and professionalism.

Uber has already fired 20 employees as part of this probe.

Uber and Ola did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment on the Recode report.