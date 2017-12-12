Deals Buzz: Cisco eyes acquisitions for real-time cyber security intelligence data

Cisco Systems will continue looking for acquisitions as it pushes towards working real time on cyber security intelligence data. Photo: AP

ReNew Power may buy Ostro Energy in Rs10,000 crore deal

ReNew Power Ventures Pvt. Ltd is close to acquiring Ostro Energy Pvt. Ltd, the company that holds the renewable energy assets of buyout firm Actis Capital, for an enterprise value of Rs10,000 crore, reports Mint, citing two people directly aware of the development. Read more

Lighthouse Funds gets $20 million IFC funding

India-focused private equity (PE) firm Lighthouse Funds on Monday said it has received a commitment of $20 million for its third PE fund from International Finance Corp. (IFC), the private investment arm of the World Bank group, reports Mint. Read more

Venture Catalysts buys 10% stake in Chai Break for Rs5 crore

Chai Break, a Kolkata-based restaurant chain that serves hookah and snacks, has been valued at Rs50 crore in the first round of an external funding. ALP Retail Pvt. Ltd, which runs the chain, on Monday said it sold a 10% stake to Venture Catalysts, a fund that invests in early-stage start-ups, for Rs5 crore, reports Mint. Read more

PE firms looking for controlling stake in Kurlon

Carlyle, KKR, Blackstone, Bain, TA Associates and Warburg Pincus are global private equity buyout funds approached to buy a controlling stake in India’s leading mattress maker Kurlon, reports Economic Times, citing three people with direct knowledge of the development as the latter’s strategic options beyond the previously planned IPO. Read more

Cisco eyes acquisitions for real-time cyber security intelligence data

Network equipment maker Cisco Systems will continue looking for acquisitions as it pushes towards working real time on cyber security intelligence data, according to a top company executive, reported Economic Times. Read more

Chinese solar panels cloud prospects of $2 billion investment in domestic units

Indian solar module makers are struggling to stay in business as the price differential with imports has widened to 10-12%, prompting developers to opt for overseas supplies and stunting government’s ‘Make in India’ campaign, reports The Times of India. Read more

Aamir Khan invests in furniture rental startup Furlenco

Actor Aamir Khan has personally invested in furniture renting startup Furlenco, as per documents filed by the company with the Registrar of Companies (RoC), reports The Times of India. Read more

Lending startup Affirm valued at $1.8 bln in latest financing round

Silicon Valley lending startup Affirm said on Monday it has raised $200 million in a fresh round of funding, boosting prospects as the firm aims to go after the market for millennial shoppers needing loans, reports Reuters. Read more

Unlisted stressed firms may get tax incentives

Transfer of shares of unlisted stressed companies at a price below its fair market value might soon be exempt from the tax net, according to the government’s plans. The move, if implemented, would bring down the cost of investment and benefit buyers, reports Business Standard. Read more

Eight Capital, Centrum eye stake in Hindustan Dorr-Oliver

Eight Capital Group and Centrum Capital Ltd are in a race to pick up a majority stake in Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd (HDO), which is currently facing corporate insolvency proceedings, reports Mint, citing two people familiar with the development. Read more

Apple buys Shazam to boost Apple Music

Apple Inc. has agreed to acquire music-identification service Shazam, taking ownership of one of the first apps to demonstrate the power of the iPhone, recognizing songs after hearing just a few bars of a tune, reports Reuters. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed, but TechCrunch last week reported the business was valued at about $400 million. Read more