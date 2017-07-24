Alphabet appoints Google CEO Sundar Pichai to board
Google CEO Sundar Pichai has been named on Alphabet’s board, which also includes the search giant’s co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin
Bengaluru: Alphabet Inc. said it has appointed chief executive of its Google unit, Sundar Pichai, to its board.
The company’s board also includes founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin.
Alphabet is set to report second quarter earnings on Monday after markets close.
Alphabet—Google’s parent company— shares were slightly lower on Monday.
First Published: Mon, Jul 24 2017. 11 05 PM IST
Topics: Sundar Pichai Alphabet Google Larry Page Sergey Brin
