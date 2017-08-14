ITDC Q1 net profit jumps two-fold to Rs18.75 crore

ITDC had posted a net profit of Rs9.41 crore during the same period of previous fiscal

New Delhi: State-run India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) on Monday reported a two-fold jump in net profit at Rs18.75 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June 2017. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 9.41 crore during the same period of previous fiscal, ITDC said in a BSE filing.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs96.19 crore as against Rs91.41 crore in the year-ago period, up 5.22%. The company’s revenue from the hotel division during the period was Rs63.77 crore as compared to Rs66.59 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

The state-run firm is looking to divest or offload its stake in all hotels run by it except Ashok and Samrat hotels in the national capital.

The company said the process of divestment is going on. The hotels in which the divestment is under process include, Hotel Pondicherry Ashok, Hotel Jaipur Ashok, Hotel Kalinga Ashok and Hotel Lalitha Mahal Palace, among others.

The government is looking at leasing ITDC hotels with management right to private companies as part of its efforts to monetise the properties owned by the state-run firm. Shares of the company ended 8.82% up at Rs482.85 on BSE.