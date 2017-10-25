Thomas Cook-owned Quess Corp to buy Vedang Cellular for Rs40 crore

Thomas Cook (India) acquired Quess in February 2013.

Mumbai: Thomas Cook (India) Ltd-owned business services firm Quess Corp. Ltd on Wednesday said that it is acquiring Mumbai-based Vedang Cellular Services Pvt. Ltd for Rs40 crore.

In a stock exchange filing, Quess Corp. said it had entered into a definitive agreement with Vedang to acquire a 70% stake.

Vedang is involved in design, development and supply of radio frequency products and services for commercial telecom and defence communication markets. It also provides services for network audit, network optimization, installation and commissioning, operations and maintenance and in-building solutions.

Quess offers services such as recruitment, temporary staffing, technology staffing, IT products and solutions, skill development, payroll, compliance management, integrated facility management and industrial asset management services.

Thomas Cook (India) acquired Quess in February 2013. The firm was earlier known as IKYA Human Capital Solutions.