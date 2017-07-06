Canara HSBC OBC Life, Dhanlaxmi Bank enter into bancassurance alliance

Mumbai: Private life insurer Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance Company Ltd on Thursday said it has entered into a bancassurance alliance with Dhanlaxmi Bank.

With this partnership, all the life insurance products of Canara HSBC OBC Life would be available to customers of Dhanlaxmi Bank, the private insurer said in a release.

“We are a pure bancassurance company and our alliance with Dhanlaxmi Bank give us an opportunity to further expand and grow this channel. We continue to focus on meeting customer needs first and ensure that the life insurance solutions are made available to all segments of the population,” Canara HSBC OBC Life chief executive officer Anuj Mathur said.