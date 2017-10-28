State-run fuel retailers Indian Oil , HPCL, BPCL expand LPG supply network

This will mainly be in rural areas and in addition to the locations for which selection has already been made and the process of commissioning distributorship is underway, the oil ministry said in a statement. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Fuel retailers Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd. and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. are expanding their network of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) dealerships by appointing more than 6000 new distributors, the oil ministry said on Friday.

This will mainly be in rural areas and in addition to the locations for which selection has already been made and the process of commissioning distributorship is underway, the ministry said in a statement.

For the first time, fuel retailers have changed the selection process from physical to digital mode with the introduction of online receipt of application, processing and online draw, said the statement.