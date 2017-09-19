Toys ‘R’ Us stokes nostalgia by breaking into song in bankruptcy filing

Toys ‘R’ Us CEO Dave Brandon plans to refocus the chain on in-store experiences and spruce up its marketing—beyond using a decades-old commercial jingle. Photo: AFP

New York: Amid the hundreds of pages of legal verbiage and financial information, Toys ‘R’ Us Inc.’s bankruptcy filing included something unusual: a song.

At the start of his remarks in the filing, Toys ‘R’ Us chief executive officer Dave Brandon kicked things off with the company’s iconic jingle—an attempt to plumb nostalgia strings during an especially dark time for the retail chain.

“I don’t want to grow up, I’m a Toys ‘R’ Us kid.There’s a million toys at Toys ‘R’ Us that I can play with. From bikes to trains to video games, it’s the biggest toy store there is.I don’t wanna grow up, ’cause if I did,I couldn’t be a Toys ‘R’ Us kid.”

The song, a staple of 1980s television, was part of Brandon’s case that the company isn’t going anywhere. As Toys ‘R’ Us restructures its debt, he plans to refocus the chain on in-store experiences and spruce up its marketing—beyond using a decades-old commercial jingle, presumably.

“Toys ‘R’ Us delivers children their biggest smiles of the year,” he said. It’s “here to stay.” Bloomberg

Matt Townsend contributed to this story.