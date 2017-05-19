Anil Agarwal’s daughter Priya joins Vedanta as director

Vedanta reported a consolidated net profit of Rs2,988 crore for the March quarter after incurring a net loss of Rs21,104 crore during the same period of 2015-16. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Mining baron Anil Agarwal’s daughter Priya Agarwal has joined Vedanta Ltd board as an additional and non-executive director.

“The board of directors approved the appointment of Aman Mehta as an additional director and non-executive independent director and Priya Agarwal as additional and non-executive director on 17 May 2017,” Vedanta said in a statement on Friday.

NRI billionaire Anil Agarwal is the chairman emeritus of Vedanta and chairman of Vedanta Resources. Priya completed B.Sc. (Psychology) with Business Management from the University of Warwick in the UK.

The company said, “She has experience in public relations with Ogilvy & Mather and in human resources with Korn Ferry International, Vedanta Resources and HDFC Bank and in strategic planning with Rediffusion Y&R.”

Mehta, who has also been appointed on the board, is an economics graduate from Delhi University. “He has over 39 years of experience in various positions with the HSBC Group from where he retired in January 2004 as CEO Asia Pacific,” the company said.

Mehta occupies himself primarily with corporate governance, with board and advisory roles in a range of companies and institutions in India as well as overseas. Formerly, he has been a supervisory board member of ING Group NV and a director of Raffles Holdings, Singapore. He is also a member of the governing board of the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad, and a member of the International Advisory Board of Prudential of America.

Mehta and Agarwal's induction expands the diversity and strength of Vedanta's board. They will help in adding great expertise and knowledge.

Vedanta reported a consolidated net profit of Rs2,988 crore for the quarter ended March 2017 after incurring a net loss of Rs21,104 crore (profit/loss for the period/year after share in profit/loss of jointly controlled entities and associates) during the corresponding quarter of 2015-16.

Last year’s fourth-quarter loss was mainly due to a non-cash impairment charge of Rs12,304 crore, largely relating to Cairn India. Vedanta has recently completed the buyout of Cairn India Ltd.