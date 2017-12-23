Prabhat Kumar Sinha takes over as CMD of Northern Coalfields Limited

Photo: Getty Images

Kolkata:Prabhat Kumar Sinha on Saturday took charge as the chairman-cum-managing director (CMD) of Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL).

Sinha was working as director (technical) in South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), and succeeded Tapas Kumar Nag, who superannuated in September this year, the company said in a statement.

“With a diversified experience of more than 35 years in opencast and underground coal mining, the mining master degree holder from Indian School of Mines started his career from SECL,” the company said. It was under his leadership that during the financial year 2010-11, Jayant Open Cast Project (OCP) of NCL, had registered the highest ever single day coal production of 2.5 million tonne. It also happens to be a world record of coal production by any coal mining project in a given day.