Prabhat Kumar Sinha takes over as CMD of Northern Coalfields Limited

Prabhat kumar Sinha was working as director (technical) in SECL, and succeeded Tapas Kumar Nag as CMD of Northern Coalfields Limited
Last Published: Sat, Dec 23 2017. 07 04 PM IST
PTI
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

Kolkata:Prabhat Kumar Sinha on Saturday took charge as the chairman-cum-managing director (CMD) of Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL).

Sinha was working as director (technical) in South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), and succeeded Tapas Kumar Nag, who superannuated in September this year, the company said in a statement.

“With a diversified experience of more than 35 years in opencast and underground coal mining, the mining master degree holder from Indian School of Mines started his career from SECL,” the company said. It was under his leadership that during the financial year 2010-11, Jayant Open Cast Project (OCP) of NCL, had registered the highest ever single day coal production of 2.5 million tonne. It also happens to be a world record of coal production by any coal mining project in a given day.

First Published: Sat, Dec 23 2017. 07 04 PM IST
Topics: Northern Coalfields Limited Prabhat Kumar Sinha NCL CMD Jayant Open Cast Project Coal

